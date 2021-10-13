Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $139.10

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $146.50 to $139.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

