Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

