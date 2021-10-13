Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $166.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

