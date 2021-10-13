Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 107,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,663,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

