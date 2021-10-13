Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,888,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.