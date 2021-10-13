Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.67. 8,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.52. The company has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

