Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,483. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

