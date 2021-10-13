Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of XLG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,509. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.42 and its 200 day moving average is $325.66.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

