JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 238,125 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.94% of Avista worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after buying an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

