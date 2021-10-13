JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.38 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of Fabrinet worth $26,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fabrinet by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fabrinet by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.