JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 134.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $17,387,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,174.3% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

