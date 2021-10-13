JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.25 Million Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.