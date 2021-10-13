JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

