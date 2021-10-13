JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

E stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

