JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCINF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. OCI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

