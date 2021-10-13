JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 60,953 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

