JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Neutral”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

