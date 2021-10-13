JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Neutral”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.
Shares of CCXI stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
