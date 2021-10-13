JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Up 1.8%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 528.47 ($6.90). 171,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 404,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.78).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 540.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 612.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £434.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider David Graham bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

