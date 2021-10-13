Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,459.58

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,459.58 ($84.39) and traded as high as GBX 7,860 ($102.69). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,860 ($102.69), with a volume of 27,652 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £496.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,063.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,459.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.