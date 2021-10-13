Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $69.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

