Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 864.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 938,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 841,487 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.
The Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
