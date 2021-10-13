Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 864.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 938,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 841,487 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.