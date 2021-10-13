Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,574 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.