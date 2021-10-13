Jump Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

