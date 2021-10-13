Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,817 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $29,880,157.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 22,750 shares valued at $2,255,375. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

