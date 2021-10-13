Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of OrganiGram as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

