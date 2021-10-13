Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $67,747,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

