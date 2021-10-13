Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 677,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.65.
