Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 677,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

