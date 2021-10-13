Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.12

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

