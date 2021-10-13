Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 130,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65.

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

