Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

KYN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

