KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

