KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $16.23. KDDI shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 89,747 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

