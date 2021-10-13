Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $877.54

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 877.54 ($11.47) and traded as high as GBX 915 ($11.95). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 28,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £654.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 972.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 878.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.