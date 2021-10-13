Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

