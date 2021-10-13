Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49.

K traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

