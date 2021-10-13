Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.61

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and traded as high as $40.92. Kenon shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 6,764 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 128.01% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kenon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

