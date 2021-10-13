Kering SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kering in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.79.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

