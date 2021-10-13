Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in September

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

