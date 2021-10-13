KeyCorp Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $119.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $137.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMN. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

EMN stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

