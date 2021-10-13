KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Shares of KeyCorp stock remained flat at $$22.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,940,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

