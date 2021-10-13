Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.94 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

