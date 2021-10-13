Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $39.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.20 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.58 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

