Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.60. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 8,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 68,072 shares of company stock valued at $361,496 in the last three months. 53.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

