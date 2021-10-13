Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $24,006,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

