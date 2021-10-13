Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 0.2%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.92 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.60). 20,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 132,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGH. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).

The stock has a market cap of £354.68 million and a PE ratio of 103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 420.71.

In other news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

