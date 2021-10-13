Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.55 ($122.99).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KBX opened at €91.72 ($107.91) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.