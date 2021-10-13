Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($4.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $106.33. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,078. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.56 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

