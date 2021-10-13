KOK (KOK) Price Tops $2.82 on Exchanges

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004898 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $302.80 million and $4.39 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00210373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00093753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

