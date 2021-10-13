Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

NSKFF stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.