Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $1,668,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $165,476,000 after buying an additional 272,622 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $153.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,339. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63. The firm has a market cap of $243.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

